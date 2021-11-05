DISTRIBUTION NEWS

For wired Ethernet connectivity at the edge: With Kontron‘s KSwitch family, Rutronik offers a key component to industrial communication

Ispringen, November 2021 – Specially designed for harsh industrial environments: Kontron‘s KSwitch product family represents a new generation of industrial-strength Ethernet switches (Fast, Gigabit or even future 10 G Gigabit) for wired Ethernet connectivity at the edge. Eleven different series enable a wide range of configurations for various fields of application, e. g. industrial automation, IIoT, infrastructure and communication. The modern single-chip design combines reliability and cost efficiency with a plus in performance, reduced power consumption and smaller size. The entire KSwitch product family is available at www.rutronik24.com.

The KSwitch series offer various product configurations: from rack to DIN rail mounting, with or without PoE injection, cost-effective unmanaged solutions, as well as switches to be managed via web interface.

All models can be used in industrial environments with a high temperature range. The standard RJ45 connectors and SFPs simplify the selection and use of cables and fibre optics.

Overview of KSwitch series:

KSwitch D1 UGP Series: Industrial 2-port Gigabit PoE/PoE + Injector Switches with up to 60W PoE power and wide range DC or AC voltage power input

KSwitch D1 UGPD Series: Rugged Industrial 4-port Gbit 4-in-1 PoE Injector Switch with up to 60W PoE++ power

KSwitch D2 UF Series: Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with up to 8x 10/100 Ports and wide range DC power input

KSwitch D2 UG Series: Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with up to 10x 1Gb Ports and redundant DC power input

KSwitch D3 UF Series: Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with up to 24x 10/100 Ports and Layer 2 Fiber/Copper Ports

KSwitch D3 UM Series: Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with up to 50x 10/100 Ports and Layer 2 Fiber Ports

• KSwitch D3 UMPD Series: Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with up to 20x 10/100 Ports, build in PoE Splitter and Fiber Ports

• KSwitch D4 MF Series: Smart-managed Ethernet Switches with up to 9x 10/100 Ports and Port-based VLAN

• KSwitch D4 MFP Series: Smart-managed Ethernet Switches with up to 9x 10/100 Ports and up to 6x PoE Ports

• KSwitch D4 MM Series: Smart-managed Ethernet Switches with up to 28x 10/100 Ports and Port-based VLAN

• KSwitch R3 UMP Series: Unmanaged Ethernet Switches with up to 16 PoE Ports and Layer 2 Fiber Port