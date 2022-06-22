Distrelec’s latest e-book focuses on industrial manufacturing

Distributor of electronic and technical components Distrelec has launched the third edition of its e-book series jam-packed with compelling and insightful information from industry specialists.

With a focus on industrial manufacturing, the latest e-book features exclusive content from major names such as Sensata, Phoenix Contact, Zebra, Honeywell, Datalogic, NetAlly, Rohde & Schwarz, RND, KEMET, Yageo, Baumer, Wachendorff, Würth Elektronik and FESTO, as well as Distrelec’s own in-house product and technical experts.

The e-book covers various topics impacting industrial manufacturing, including new technologies to create better and more sustainable working environments.

Justyna Matuszak, e-book Editor-in-Chief at Distrelec, explained: “In order to remain competitive, manufacturers must continually seek ways to optimise the technology within their factories.

“As we move from Industry 4.0 into Industry 5.0, companies will need to focus on digital transformation and advanced production to ensure safer, more sustainable environments, maximum efficiency, and customer and workforce satisfaction.

“We are pleased to provide exclusive content from our partners with insight from our own experts to help manufacturers, irrespective of which sector they operate in.”

The e-book can be downloaded free of charge from https://knowhow.distrelec.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/eBook-Q1-Industrial-Manufacturing-EN.pdf?ext_cid=prnaabazzen-eBook.

Further information on Distrelec can be found at www.distrelec.com.