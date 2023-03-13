Distrelec attends embedded world 2023 to showcase its expertise in advanced power distribution, waveform generation and oscilloscopes

Distrelec, one of Europe’s leading distributors of electronics and electronic components, will showcase at embedded world 2023 some of the most advanced and powerful tools and devices for power distribution and waveform generation as well as minimal form factor oscilloscopes.

Distrelec has taken a larger booth than last year to show a wider range of products. The company will be putting on display various technically advanced solutions from such manufacturers as leading power supply specialist Traco Power, RND Lab (provider of various soldering solutions, test & measurement products and power supplies), innovative IoT technology company Seeed Studio, and Tektronix, currently celebrating 75 years of developing highly innovative oscilloscopes.

Distrelec will have on show Traco Power products capable of delivering from 1W to 600W in various form factors, including PCB-mount and chassis-mount devices. Products also combine isolated, regulated DC load with wide AC input and wide DC input. For medical equipment power distribution, Traco products displayed on the booth will include signal interfaces, AC/DC or DC/DC power supplies, power back-up units and devices for human interface, display and control. Visitors will be able to see Traco Power’s TRV 2M series 2W high isolation DC/DC converters for medical and industrial applications while also on show will be the TMPW series compact 5W-50W AC/DC modules for industrial and household applications.

Among the RND products featured on the Distrelec stand will be the RND 360-00002 arbitrary waveform generator, which delivers a maximum frequency output of 35MHz, a sample rate of 500MSa/s with 1uHz vertical resolution and modulation functions that include AM, FM, PM, FSK, 3FSK, 4FSK, PSK, OSK, ASK, BPSK, PWM, sweep and burst. The generator also has an integrated high-accuracy frequency counter, supporting from 100mHz to 200MHz, as well as optional 7-inch (800 x 480 pixels) multiple LCD touchscreens.

Among other Seeed Studio products, Distrelec will showcase the SenseCAP S2120 Weather Sensor. The 8-in-1 weather station collects air temperature, humidity, wind speed/direction, rainfall, light intensity, UV index, and barometric pressure data in one device and uploads them via LoRaWAN. Suitable for outdoor use, the reliable weather sensor is easily deployed and capable in harsh environments such as high UV exposure, heavy rain or dusty conditions.

Tektronix equipment shown on the Distrelec booth will include the recently launched 2 Series mixed signal oscilloscope (MSO) designed to free up bench space through its thin and lightweight design. The 2 Series MSO offers bandwidths from 70MHz to 500MHz and a maximum sample rate of 2.5GS/s. Available with either two or four channels, the oscilloscope incorporates an easy-to-use capacitive 10.1-inch touchscreen. An optional battery pack makes it possible to use the portable oscilloscope in the field.

Products from other leading manufacturers will also be featured including Moxa’s EDS-20005-EL, a 5-port entry-level unmanaged Ethernet switch with metal housing, and Moxa’s EDS-2008-EL – an 8-port entry-level unmanaged Ethernet switch with metal housing. Bourns products shown by Distrelec include various power inductors, particularly the SRN semi-shielded series and the SRP series of high-current shielded SMD inductors, plus Chip LAN power transformers, common mode chokes and transient voltage suppression (TVS) diode arrays.

Lastly, visitors to the Distrelec booth will get the chance to play on the world’s largest PAC-MAN game console with a huge video billboard. All players of the game will be entered into a raffle for a €50 Amazon voucher. Plus, anyone visiting the booth can enter a raffle to win an RND 360-00002 arbitrary waveform generator.

“We are looking forward to meeting visitors face to face again and coming into direct contact with other industry experts” said Holger Ruban, CEO of Distrelec. “We will be delighted to demonstrate to customers and potential customers alike how well we are equipped to meet their specific requirements, especially with our focus on IoT as evidenced by revenue growth of over 60% on industrial communication products in the last year. Plus, with 10,000 products being added to our web shop every month, we truly have a solution for everyone.”