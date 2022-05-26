Distrelec announces major range expansion

Leading distributor of electronic and technical components Distrelec has announced a major expansion of its range from four leading manufacturers: C&K, KEMET, Molex and TE Connectivity.

The expansion covers some 21,500 products in total, all available for shipping in a maximum of three to five days.

It is a reflection of Distrelec’s goal to continually develop the portfolio of products it offers, with a target of 10,000 new products each calendar month.

The vast majority of the products are manufactured by TE Connectivity, a global leader in providing advanced connector and sensor solutions.

C&K specialises in electromechanical switches, while the KEMET portfolio focuses on capacitors, EMC products and circuit protection and Molex operates primarily in the field of interconnectivity.

The new extended ranges confirm Distrelec’s status as a leader in all areas of electronic components, automation and test & measurement technology, as well as electromechanics and semiconductors.

Holger Ruban, CEO of Distrelec, explained: “We are already well established as a major distributor for all four of these brands and the addition of these ranges helps us further towards our goal of becoming a complete one-stop shop for all types of electronic components. As always we continue to review our portfolio and make new additions to fulfil evolving customer demands.”

Further information can be found at https://www.distrelec.biz/en/extended-ranges/c/cat-L1D_3706059?ext_cid=prrexbaexen-ExtendedRange&cw=2220.