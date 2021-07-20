Displays for Night Vision Systems (NVIS)

As part of the Military portfolio, Display Technology Ltd based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire has the capability to provide displays for use in Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS), from one of their Display partners Litemax, based in Taiwan.

These displays have an NVIS cap filter on the LED backlight, which enable both day mode (50% brightness off) and night mode, see graph below:

The NVIS cap filter also operates at lower temperature/power consumption, therefore increasing the reliability/MTBF hours

The display sizes currently available are 8.4”, 15.6” and 18.5”. However, it is possible to tool other sizes at a nominal NRE charge.

Additional features include:

resistive touch option

Digital Light Sensor, RS232 cable, VR cable

