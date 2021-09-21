Display Technology – Sensor IF444 detects frozen screen

Display Technology are pleased to announce the arrival of the new sensor that can detect a frozen screen. The IF444 sensor will be available this Autumn, manufactured from their sister company Distec based in Germany.

The sensor can be integrated with a PC, SBC systems or used in conjunction with a TFT controller such as Distecs Prisma cards. The warning, in the event of a fault, is given via a digital and visual signal with an audible option available.

The motion sensor checks a few pixels of the active screen area for a blinking pattern. If the image signal is missing or the background lighting is defective, a warning signal is passed on to your PC or SBC system by Distecs Prisma and Artista TFT controller or the connectivity board IF445.

The Frozen Screen Sensor IF444 can be used both under Windows and Linux. It is mounted by adhering to a corner of the active display surface. In existing systems, you can attach the sensor mechanically yourself or you can include the IF444 sensor option on your next TFT module purchase.

The new sensor is a cost-effective solution to ensure continuity operation.

Click here to read more about the IF444 sensor