Display Technology offers the latest Innolux 7″ TFT Display that “delivers stunning visual clarity and rugged durability”

Display Technology is pleased to add the latest 7″ TFT display from Innolux to its product portfolio. The DJ070IA-20B is said to offer exceptional visual clarity and performance, making it suitable for a range of applications including medical equipment, industrial automation, and gaming devices.

Featuring a 7-inch diagonal screen with a resolution of 1280 x 768 and a high contrast ratio of 1000:1, the DJ070IA-20B delivers “stunning visuals”, according to Display Technology. Touch screen options are also available, providing added interactivity and functionality.

With a wide viewing angle of 80°/80°/80°/80°, the DJ070IA-20B ensures that users can view the screen clearly from any direction. Additionally, the panel is designed to be rugged and durable, with top-of-the-line components that enable it to withstand harsh environments.

Innolux’ 7″ TFT display DJ070IA-20B has an extremely wide temperature range, making it ideal for use in outdoor environments and other challenging applications. The panel can operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +85°C, ensuring that it can be used under even the most extreme conditions.

