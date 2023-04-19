Display Technology introduces LG’s first 75″ ultra-bright display

Display Technology is excited to announce the launch of LG Displays’ first 75″ high-brightness display. With an ultra-high resolution of 3840×2160 and an active area of 1649.664mm (H) x 927.936mm (V), this display is suitable for a wide range of applications, including digital signage, interactive kiosks, advertising, and more.

Measuring 1675.2 x 953.6 x 54.6mm and with touch screen options available, the LG Displays 75″ display is packed with advanced features that make it stand out. It has a viewing angle, of 89°/89°/89°/89° that ensures everyone in the audience can enjoy the same rich, vivid colours and sharp images, regardless of where they’re standing.

The display also boasts a high contrast ratio of 1100:1, ensuring that blacks are deep and rich and whites are bright and vibrant. With a V-by-One interface, this display is easy to integrate into a wide range of systems and applications, making it an incredibly versatile solution.

Display Technology said: “We understand that our customers need display solutions that are both reliable and versatile, and the LG Displays 75″ display is no exception. With its rugged design, high resolution, and advanced features, this display is the perfect choice for any application that demands exceptional performance and reliability.”

Click here to view the 75” large type display.