Display Technology announces availability of AUO 46” Sunlight Readable TFT LCD Displays

Bridging the large format size demand between 40” and 55” TFT LCD displays. Display Technology can offer the AUO 46” high brightness displays designed for the outdoor and public information markets.

Brightness options available:

P460HVN04.4 offering 1500 cd/m², 135W backlight

P460HVN05.0 offering 2500 cd/m², 166W backlight

“These particular AUO Panels are ideal for outdoor applications due to its Liquid Crystal treatment offering advanced wide temperature of (-40℃~110℃) an Anti-Glare (Haze 28%) and relatively low power consumption, making less technical hurdles for integrators,” said Brendan O’Reilly, commercial manager at Display Technology.

Positive Customer Impact

Customers are benefiting from the lower power consumption of P460HVN04.4 (1500 cd/m² at 135W backlight). The slim design of 6.6mm deep allows easy integration into enclosures allowing more space for electronics and airflow management, with wide temperature support it can be considered for various passenger information and transport applications.

We also offer a reduced brightness P460HVN03.3 achieving 700 cd/m² at 77.1W (backlight).

All 3 versions benefit from the same LVDS pin output and connector for customers designing their own controller or scaler board to directly drive the LCD module.

AUO 46” sunlight readable displays are currently available in stock with controller card/AD board configurations for both brightness versions allowing easy integration to embedded systems also available from Display Technology.

Roadmaps show 46” availability with successor models beyond 2024 so you can expect long term availability in the market.

