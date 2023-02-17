Disea unveils two new small size TFT displays for medical and industrial applications

Display Technology are pleased to offer two new small size TFT displays from Disea that offer exceptional brightness, viewing angles and temperature range. The 3.5″ TFT display ZW-T035SGV-05 and 4.3″ TFT display ZW-T043BWSA-05 are designed to meet the requirements of various applications in industries such as medical, industrial, automotive, and more.

The 3.5″ TFT display ZW-T035SGV-05 boasts VGA resolution and an IPS panel, providing a wide viewing angle and a very bright display. The panel offers 800×480 pixels, and with the IPS technology, it enables the user to view the display from any angle without any colour distortion. This feature makes it ideal for applications where multiple people need to view the display, such as in public information kiosks, and handheld medical devices.

The 4.3″ TFT display ZW-T043BWSA-05 is designed for applications that require a high-brightness display with a wide temperature range. With a brightness of 800cd/m², it provides clear visibility even in direct sunlight or high ambient lighting conditions. The IPS panel technology also ensures a wide viewing angle, and the display’s wide operating temperature range of -30°C to 80°C makes it suitable for use in harsh environments, such as outdoor digital signage, automotive infotainment systems, and industrial automation equipment.

Both displays offer easy integration and customisation options, including touch panel integration, optical bonding, and custom firmware design. They also have a long-term supply commitment from Disea, ensuring availability and reliability for customers.

Click here to find out more about the 3.5”

Click here to find out more about the 4.3”