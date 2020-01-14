Discover the new sleek and refined 1500 series enclosure

CamdenBoss’ releases its latest innovative plastic enclosure. Thorough market research has taken place with market demands and requirements taken into consideration; the 1500 series universal smart enclosure is the end result.

Designed with engineers, installers and end users needs in mind, this sleek and refined enclosure features two corners at 45° angles, increasing the number of mounting options available and usable external faces.

The unique and innovative design allows it to be mounted to corners using the well-developed mount bracket, even if the walls are misaligned!

The flexibility and style of the multi-purpose plastic enclosure brings you ingenuity along with premium quality.

Moulded in either white, black or grey, the UL94-V0 housing is available with or without vents to suit different applications and industries.

We will be showcasing this, along with our other innovative products, at Southern Manufacturing in February. So come and find us on Stand G310 and explore what we can offer you. Alternatively, call our sales team on 01638 716101 or visit our website www.camdenboss.com/1500-series