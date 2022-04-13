Direct Insight resells BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 in the United Kingdom

BlackBerry’s single-tool solution helps protect complex embedded systems, analyzing and detecting cyberthreats in minutes

Oxfordshire, UK – XX March 2022: Direct Insight, a UK-based, technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems including BlackBerry® QNX®, today announced an agreement with BlackBerry to resell BlackBerry® Jarvis™2.0. Designed for companies that build secure, mission-critical systems, BlackBerry’s binary software analysis and security testing tool helps to secure customers’ multi-tiered supply chains and protect embedded software assets from sophisticated cyberattacks against critical industries and infrastructure.

David Pashley, Direct Insight’s MD, comments: “Cybersecurity is rightly a major issue right now, but it can be hard to track all the open-source code that is typically used in an embedded design when there is a complex supply chain. New regulations such as the U.S. Federal Government’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity or directions from WP.29, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE’s) Sustainable Transport Division covering international automotive cybersecurity require vendors to provide software bills of materials (SBOMs) and demonstrate cybersecurity management. This can be a very onerous task.”

BlackBerry Jarvis, available through Direct Insight, a BlackBerry QNX Distributor & Value-Added Integrator, enables designers to detect and analyse the software composition of their products by producing an SBOM without having to access source code, much quicker that it is possible to do manually. This ability to efficiently produce an accurate SBOM is the foundation of the cybersecurity management required by emerging regulations.

Among its extensive security static analysis capabilities, BlackBerry Jarvis helps developers and integrators secure their software binaries with a user-friendly, focused feature set in multiple key areas for building mission-critical applications. This includes Open-source Software (OSS) content, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE), SBOM management and underlying security conditions such as Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE), to name a few.

Joerg Zimmer, VP EMEA Sales at BlackBerry, added, “As software grows in complexity it creates an increasingly large attack surface. Combined with regulatory changes and standards requirements, embedded systems’ development often face delays and difficulties. We’re pleased to grow our portfolio offering through Direct Insight, with BlackBerry Jarvis adding capabilities to identify and manage vulnerabilities and potential issues in embedded software, proactively.”

For details please visit: https://www.directinsight.co.uk/blackberry-jarvis-static-binary-checker/

About Direct Insight

The increasing complexity of electronics hardware and software has the potential to increase project timescales, yet at the same time most development teams are faced with ever more demanding time-to-market pressures. Founded in 1992, UK-based technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems, Direct Insight has helped hundreds of development teams to upgrade to the latest SoC, FPGA and OS technology by choosing the right off-the-shelf hardware, software and tools, by providing the required support and services to fill the gaps, and by allowing customer development teams to focus on their differentiating core skills to deliver excellent products. Key partners include OS supplier Blackberry® QNX®, Ka-Ro Electronics, the German designer and manufacturer of embedded modules; and Taiwanese single board computer maker, DFI.

David Pashley

MD Direct Insight

David.Pashley@directinsight.co.uk

www.directinsight.co.uk

Nick Foot

PR Director – BWW Communications

Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

+44 1491 636393