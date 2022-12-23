Din rail mounted battery chargers for Industrial DC Backup systems

Sampling now via Luso, are the BC1-1210 and BC2-2410 compact din rail mounted battery chargers.

Ideal for industrial DC Backup systems for use with lead acid batteries.

The BC1-1210 produces a 13.5V typical output voltage, for use with 12V batteries, the BC2-2410, outputs 27V for charging 24V batteries. Both operate at 10A.

In a compact package, these feature an LED to indicate that the unit is charging and have a CV and CC charging profile. This combined with an array of onboard protection circuits including overload protection, short circuit protection over voltage protection and a relay to enable reverse battery protection.

Features

CVCC Charging Profile

Charging indicator – LED

Battery Over Charge Protection

Compact Size

Input range 150 – 270 V AC

