Digital quarter-brick DC/DC features increased power rating to 1700 W peak

Flex Power Modules has introduced an enhanced version of their popular BMR350 non-isolated quarter-brick DC/DC bus converter, the BMR350 x250/531. Continuous power rating has been increased from 860 W to 1300 W, with a peak power capability of 1700 W.

The product maintains the same footprint of 58.4 mm x 36.8 mm and height of just 12 mm, and has the same input range of 40-60 VDC (80 V/100 ms). Output is set at nominal 12.12 VDC, now rated at 108 A continuous (170 A peak) and is adjustable from 8 V to 13.2 V. The increased rating is enabled by an additional bottom side cooling plate along with doubling up of output connector pins.

As with the original BMR350 the product is ideal as an intermediate bus converter for powering processors and ASICs with high peak power demands. The product features a transformer-coupled, non-isolated topology which reduces component count and current stress and yields an efficiency level peaking at 97.7% at 54 V input. Derating for the product is characterized by the Flex Power Modules 3D thermal data graphs which specify available output power for given real-world pin and baseplate temperatures. This enables maximum power to be extracted without stress to the converter. For even higher power levels, active current sharing between paralleled modules is offered. The BMR350 x250/531 meets EMI standard EN 55032/FCC part 15J ‘Class B’ when used with a recommended external filter.

Full protection is included against output over-voltage, over-current and module over-temperature, and a PMBus interface provides remote control and monitoring, supported by the ‘Flex Power Designer’ software tool. A particular feature is the inclusion of an ‘event data recorder’ which can be interrogated even after a converter shutdown for analysis of any specific stress or fault conditions. Terminations are via through hole pins which are suitable for pin-in-paste reflow, wave or manual soldering.

Olle Hellgren, director product management & marketing of Flex Power Modules, said: “We have nearly doubled the power rating of our BMR350 product in the same size for an even wider range of applications as a bus converter. With its innovative cost-saving technology, the product now represents even better dollar per watt value.”

The new BMR350 variant will be available in OEM quantities in May, 2022.