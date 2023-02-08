Digital options for connector configuration – simply easy

Designers face a large range of options when creating interfaces for their product. Whether for electrical signal, power, fibre optics, an alternative medium or a combination of all, the choices are almost limitless.

So, the main challenge for the connector supplier is to offer the OEM a simple methodology to find the ideal solution.

ODU says: “The classic way is for us to provide engineering support for in-depth design-in discussions. Understanding the requirements in detail and creating the ideal solution together is the best building block for a long-lasting business partnership.

“However, some customers prefer to navigate their own way through the product offerings and expect easy access to technical data.”

While print and online catalogues remain important as a complete compendium, search engines offer not only detailed product specifications for direct comparison, but also a selection of 3D files for easy integration into the clients own designs.

ODU offers both methods of design-in support and is also highly integrated into many external online platforms.

However, ODU’s own website offers the Product Finder, This intuitive, easy-to-use system finds the optimal connector or cable-assembly and creates a data sheet.

Another advantage of the Product Finder is the identification of those products available via the ODU Express Delivery Service. Within 15 working days, up to 15 modular connectors or 150 metal circular connectors can be shipped worldwide.

Also, technical samples for design-in can be supplied FOC via this online tool.

ODU connectors – easy to find, easy to design, easy to order – simply easy.

www.odu-uk.co.uk