Digi-Key Introduces Power Focus Campaign with MEAN WELL to Provide Power Supply Solutions

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has introduced a power focus campaign with MEAN WELL to provide a broader range of configurable power supply solutions to their customers.

MEAN WELL offers modular power supplies to support the need for low-volume and custom-power requirements in medical and industrial markets. With this partnership and others, Digi-Key continues to lead the power supply market with its broad range of products and inventory.

“Digi-Key is proud to support these power supply solutions as MEAN WELL works to provide innovative solutions for medical and industrial markets,” said Brandon Page, senior product manager at Digi-Key. “Rapid advances in the electronics industry require a comprehensive power supply and flexible portfolio to support customer needs. With the NMP line allowing users to customize and monitor voltage, current, wattage, power, temperature and more we are excited to offer these products to Digi-Key customers worldwide.”

MEAN WELL’s NMP650 and NMP1K2 series of modular power supplies allow users to set and modify output voltage, current and wattage according to their demands. These NMP series are equipped with intelligent control functions, such as remote power on and off, overtemperature warning, and a DC OK signal that provides for remote control and monitoring applications. Also, the fan speed is automatically adjusted through its internal temperature detection function for thermal performance. Ideal applications include medical equipment such MRI, CT, and PET scanners, test or measurement systems, and laser equipment.

“We are very pleased to be a close partner with Digi-Key, a world-class electronics component distributor,” said Jessica Chang, distribution sales manager at MEAN WELL. “MEAN WELL offers over 10,000 standard off-the-shelf power supplies. Product availability and quick delivery is our mission. We are confident that customers will benefit from the product availability and prime service through Digi-Key.”

MEAN WELL is one of the leading standard switching power supply manufacturers in the world, carrying over 10,000 models of standard power supply products. For more information about MEAN WELL and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.