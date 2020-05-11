Digi-Key Expands Online Scheduling Feature in Local Currency

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, introduced online shipment scheduling internationally, allowing registered users to schedule orders in advance in their local currency. There is no minimum order amount, and any quantity can be scheduled across multiple dates from a single order.

“Our customers voiced that they wanted the ability to place orders several months ahead of time and in their local currency,” said Ian Wallace, director of EMEA business development at Digi-Key. “Digi-Key encourages feedback and insights from our customers, and we are proud to launch online scheduling globally to make it easier than ever for customers to schedule shipments.”

For contract manufacturers, OEMs and other customers seeking quantities above and beyond their normal engineering or prototype quantities, Digi-Key’s new online scheduling helps manage planning and deliveries. Online ordering is designed to help customers streamline project planning, take advantage of lower prices and secure future product stock in advance.

“The online scheduling feature allows customers to reduce the amount of on-hand inventory by ordering now and shipping later,” said Wallace. “This new functionality reflects Digi-Key’s customer-centric model, as well as our continual effort to evolve our services and be the reliable partner our customers need right now.”

To learn more, customers simply need to register online at https://www.digikey.co.uk/en/help/features-updates/scheduled-shipments.