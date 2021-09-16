Digi-Key Electronics partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers in-stock and ready-to-ship electronic and automation components, has secured a distribution partnership with Siemens to offer their wide range of automation and control products.

Siemens supplies high-quality products for manufacturing automation and control applications, including automotive manufacturing, data centres, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, intralogistics, food and beverage, textiles and more. This partnership brings Siemens’ reliable, durable and easy-to-use products such as power supplies, human-machine interface (HMI) technology, programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and heavy duty switches to Digi-Key customers around the world.

Siemens’ future-focused software, hardware and powerful automation technologies – backed by global sales and support – covers the entire production process and offers maximum interoperability across all automation and control components.

“We are proud to partner with Siemens, the global leader in automation, to further our commitment to maintaining the world’s largest selection of automation products,“ said Eric Wendt, strategic program development director at Digi-Key. “Siemens’ leading-edge technology and broad product offering, combined with our extensive reach and inventory, will be a powerful combination.”

“e-commerce is one of our fastest growing industrial automation distribution channels in the U.S., and we’re proud to be launching our new partnership with Digi-Key,“ said Marla Davids, vice president of digital industrial sales at Siemens. “Our customers expect greater flexibility and convenience now more than ever, and Digi-Key has the online product selection and unique engineering design tools that are important to their success. With Digi-Key’s special emphasis on new product introductions, we’re looking forward to further growth.”