Digi-Key Electronics Partners with Rochester Electronics to Help Provide an Ongoing Supply of Critical Components

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to share their ever-growing relationship with Rochester Electronics, the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors.

The COVID-19 pandemic and many other supply chain factors have placed significant strains on the electronic components supply chain, with shortages rampant throughout the industry. Between Digi-Key’s high-inventory buying model and Rochester’s massive in-stock inventory, as well as their licensed manufacturing capabilities for end-of-life (EOL) and legacy products, the partnership offers ease in procurement for many needs that cannot be fulfilled elsewhere during this tumultuous time.

“We launched the Digi-Key Marketplace last summer to give engineers and innovators access to more product lines than ever before, through a one-stop shopping experience that serves the entire ecosystem of technology innovation,” said Jim Ricciardelli, EVP of digital business for Digi-Key. “With Rochester Electronics joining the Marketplace, we are able to offer more in-stock devices and semiconductors than ever before, supplying our global engineering community with the parts that they need most. The Digi-Key and Rochester partnership is great for our customers as we are both privately owned companies that are customer value driven first and foremost. We have seen an immediate positive impact for our customers.”

The partnership also guarantees authentic components, at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand. Rochester boasts partnerships with more than 70 authorised manufacturers, and Digi-Key is an authorised distributor for more than 1,800 industry-leading suppliers. Customers can rest assured that the products they order are authentic and come to Digi-Key and Rochester directly from the manufacturer.

“It has been a very rewarding experience working with the Digi-Key Marketplace team,” said Christa Brooks, channel sales manager for Rochester Electronics. “We see a high level of customer service from every department we work with, and the digital Marketplace portal is user-friendly as well. I’m very proud of the Digi-Key and Rochester partnership in the Marketplace.”

While Digi-Key anticipates the overall component shortages in the industry will likely last into 2022, the Rochester Electronics partnership is helping continuity of supply for Digi-Key customers.