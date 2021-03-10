Digi-Key Electronics Named ON Semiconductor Global High Service Distributor of the Year

Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, was named ON Semiconductor’s Global High Service Distributor for 2020.

This is the second year Digi-Key has been recognised with the Global High Service Distribution Partner Award, which honours the distributor that led channel sales, grew market share, captured increased sales of products and scored highly on overall process excellence in the evolving semiconductor market.

“On behalf of the organisation, I want to thank our excellent channel partners for their contributions in 2020,” said Jeff Thomson, senior vice president of global channel sales for ON Semiconductor. “Each of these winners successfully grew product sales, generated significant new business and effectively supported customer needs while keeping our company initiatives for operational excellence at the forefront. The support of our worldwide distribution partners is essential as we continue to increase market penetration, revenue growth and achieve overall success of the company.”

ON Semiconductor is an industry leader in leveraging partnerships in the global distribution channel. Approximately 60 percent of the company’s business results from distribution sales, and distribution remains the fastest channel to market.

“Digi-Key is thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award for the second consecutive year from one of our most valued global partners to our engineering community, ON Semiconductor,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. “ON Semiconductor continues to provide Digi-Key’s customers with high-quality semiconductor based solutions that empower innovators to reduce global energy use.”

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key’s full line of ON Semiconductor products, please visit any of Digi-Key’s global websites.