Digi-Key Electronics named Distributor of the Year by RECOM Power

Digi-Key Electronics, which is said to offer the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, was awarded the Distributor of the Year award for 2020 from RECOM Power, a world leader in converters and switching regulators.

The award recognizes Digi-Key’s contributions to RECOM’s revenue growth, customer count and more over the past year. Digi-Key also received the Distributor of the Year Award for 2018 from RECOM. When it comes to power conversion, RECOM’s attentiveness to customers’ needs and wishes is reflected in the framework that shapes their business. Over the past decade, millions have been invested in product development, growing their quality assurance lab, and expanding the scope of worldwide distribution activities. This means they are always close to customers’ production facilities around the globe, offering the most reliable products available in today’s market.

“This is a tremendous honor, and all of us at Digi-Key wish to thank RECOM for recognizing the excellent work of our mutual teams,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “RECOM is a valued manufacturer partner, and we are excited to reach our shared business goals and build on this success together.”

“We are honored to extend our appreciation of our successful partnership with Digi-Key with a 2020 Distributor of the Year Award,” said Christoph Wolf, president, RECOM Power, Inc. “We anticipate many more years of remarkable success and are always grateful for Digi-Key’s commitment to our company’s profitability and mutual growth.”