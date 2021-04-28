Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Global Distribution Partnership with ArkX Laboratories

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has secured a global distribution partnership with ArkX Laboratories to offer their Advanced Far-field Voice Capture AFE module and development kit for voice-enabled IoT products.

The Advanced Far-field Voice Capture AFE module and development kit outperforms other existing far-field solutions and delivers a far-superior voice experience to consumers by capturing voice commands from three times (3x) the standard distance, around corners, noisy and reflective environments, and without lowering playback volume. Additionally, EveryWord™ technology provides the unique ability to identify and suppress speech from TV or other single-point noise sources.

“ArkX’s advanced far-field products enable engineers and developers to bring a powerful voice experience to their products,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “Digi-Key is proud to offer these cutting-edge solutions to our growing global customer base.”

The voice capture module can be used in several IoT applications as a human to machine interface. EveryWord’s advanced technology also offers superior performance for Fortune 1000 companies, OEMs, and start-ups who want to bring their voice-enabled smart products and devices to market while mitigating risk, reducing development costs, and accelerating their time-to-market.

“Digi-Key is an ideal partner for our overall distribution strategy to drive growth as we expand our product offerings throughout 2021 and beyond,” said Michael Lang, executive vice president at ArkX Laboratories. “They offer OEM engineers and developers a reliable resource to access our advanced voice capture solutions and first-class customer service.”

For more information about ArkX Laboratories and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.