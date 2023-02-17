Digi-Key Electronics adds over 550 new suppliers and 75,000 SKUs in 2022

Digi-Key Electronics significantly expanded its portfolio in 2022 by adding more than 550 new suppliers across their core business, Digi-Key Marketplace and Fulfilled by Digi-Key program. They also added more than 75,000 new SKUs to their core business unit in 2022.

“In a year where the electronics industry was moving toward more normalcy, Digi-Key continued its commitment to be the industry’s distributor with the largest supplier portfolio and product offering,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “2022 was another year of enhancing our line card as we continue to offer the newest technologies and reinforce our position as the leader of the most comprehensive selection of electronic components across all product groups.”

Some of the key suppliers added to the Digi-Key portfolio in 2022 include AirBorn, Endress+Hauser, EPC Space, Isabellenhutte and Schneider Electric. Long term suppliers, like Amphenol, also continue to expand their offerings by adding new products from different divisions.

Digi-Key is an authorized distributor of electronic components for more than 2,300 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring engineers, designers, procurement professionals and makers that the products they order are authentic and come to Digi-Key directly from the manufacturer.

The company also continues to expand the diversity of its products and suppliers in new product categories with its Digi-Key Marketplace, a single source for all aspects of technology innovation, including bare PCB boards, industrial automation, test and measurement, IoT solutions and virtually all things related and adjacent to technology innovation, all through a singular shopping experience. Marketplace product typically ships within 1 – 5 days directly from the supplier.

By using Digi-Key’s state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics center, the Fulfilled by Digi-Key program brings the capabilities of a 3PL warehouse along with a longstanding, global customer base and world-class on-demand fulfillment and transaction website to market, sell, pick, pack, and ship a supplier’s products globally.

