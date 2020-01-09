Digi-Key Announces Global Distribution Partnership with Anderson Power Products

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a global distribution partnership with Anderson Power Products (APP).

The new partnership will provide Digi-Key customers with worldwide, 24-hour availability of APP’s high-quality interconnect solutions.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, and the ability to offer our leading power interconnect solutions to their customer base,” said William Estes, general manager at APP. “Anderson Power’s vision is to be the leading quality power interconnect solution provider, and this partnership enables us to reach the electronic design engineers that are developing next generation products and solutions.”

APP is a leader in developing high-quality, low-cost, power interconnect solutions for several industries, including back up power systems, electrical recreational vehicles, uninterruptible power supply systems, telecommunications, high technology devices and alternative energy solutions.

“Digi-Key looks forward to expanding our portfolio with APP’s versatile high-power, quality interconnect products to customers worldwide. APP has a substantial number of power interconnect products that will allow Digi-Key to offer new solutions to high power designs that we have not been able to in the past,” said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. “As the electronics industry continues to evolve, our customers’ needs change as well. This global partnership with APP is just one example of how Digi-Key is working every day to respond to those global customer needs by offering the widest variety of in-stock components available for immediate worldwide shipping.”