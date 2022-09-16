DFI unveils ATX Motherboard ICX610-C621A

DFI, the provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries, has unveiled a server-grade ATX motherboard, designed for Intel Ice Lake platform, powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and equipped with ultra-high speed computing that can support up to 205W.

ICX610-C621A also comes with built-in Intel Speed Select Technology (Intel SST), which is said to provide an excellent load balancing between CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to effectively distribute CPU resource, stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. As a result, it improves the performance by 1.46 times compared to previous generation.

Featuring powerful performance, the three PCIe x 16, two PCIe x8 slots and one M.2 Key and enables ultra-performance computing, AI workload and deep learning, specifically for high-end inspection equipment, such as AOI, CT, and MRI application. The ICX610 also supports ECC RDIMM up to 512 GB 3200 MHZ, enhances high end performance for advanced inspection equipment and improves efficiency.

Regarding the AI inference performance, with the boost from Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), the inference for production line and medical inspection equipment has been improved by 1.56 times compared to the previous generation, producing more accurate and reliable automated inspection result.

Through the upgraded 10Gbps high-speed network, large high-resolution images can be quickly transmitted, accelerating the communication and cooperation between machines (M2M).The ICX610-C621A can help equipment manufacturers and users to further realize true Industry 4.0 automation.

Main features of ICX610:

The 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with the Intel C621A chipset

Various expansion ports: 3 PCIe x16 (Gen 4), 2 PCIe x8 (Gen 4), and 1 M.2 M key

Main applications:

Factory automation

AOI flaw detection

AI imaging

Healthcare

Medical imaging

AI diagnostics and assistance

For more product information, please visit: http://www.dfi.com/product/index/1540