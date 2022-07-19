Design flexibility for smart applications: The embedded Bluetooth 5.0 module iVativ RENO at Rutronik

The iVativ RENO module is based on the Nordic nRF52840 SoC and supports Bluetooth 5.0, Thread/ZigBee/ANT and NFC-A. By integrating all relevant analog front-ends, antennas and crystals, the small form factor (10 mm x 1.5 mm x 1.5 mm) and a particularly low power consumption, it reduces system costs while offering high design flexibility.

Advanced security features, integrated wireless stacks, network stacks and application APIs offload the host processor and reduce development costs and time-to-market. It is suitable for smart home applications, asset trackers and location devices, smart fitness devices, healthcare systems, IIoT sensors and control, and mobile payments. At www.rutronik24.com, the iVativ RENO Bluetooth

5.0 module is available.

RENO ensures secure connectivity and data protection through Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 (BLE) and supports UART and SPI as interfaces to the user’s MCU. The module is FCC, IC and CE certified. Here, iVativ uses an ARM CryptoCell 310 crypto accelerator and AES 128-bit encryption. APIs and AT commands make the module usable on all popular MCUs with little or no porting effort. The component

integrates RTOS- or bare-metal based user applications seamlessly and is independent of SoC/chipset and the corresponding SDKs/firmware. Likewise, a secure boot process can be guaranteed.

RENO is available with either an integrated PCB antenna or an MHF4 antenna connector. iVativ also offers matching development kits for each. The multiprotocol module operates without problems in a temperature range of -40 °C to 85 °C and humidity of 5 to 90 percent, making it suitable for industrial environments. Firmware updates are possible via OTA DFU.

