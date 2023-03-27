Densitron to highlight new targeted business structure at NAB 2023

Densitron, the specialist in display, touch-based interfaces and specialized ODM+ outsourced product design and development for manufacturers, has confirmed that it will be exhibiting at NAB 2023 (Booth C1286), which will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 15 to 19 April. As well as showcasing some of its newest innovations, including control surfaces and haptics solutions, Densitron will be unveiling a refreshed and simplified offering to support broadcast manufacturers, systems integrators and end-users.

The company’s revised structure acknowledges the increasingly complex and rapid nature of product development throughout the broadcast industry. The sheer volume of choice in terms of new solutions means that it’s more important than ever to provide concise messaging about products and services to customers and end-users. For manufacturers, the rise of technology trends such as HMI (Human Machine Interaction) means there is a greater need to involve third-party specialists so they can free up internal resources to focus on core proposition development.

Densitron’s new business structure delivers on these requirements by delineating four main propositions and the channels to which they will be directed. Control Panels – including the flagship IDS Control System – will be targeted towards broadcast manufacturers, systems integrators and end-users. The focus for the remaining three propositions – display screens, HMI modules and ODM products – will be on broadcast manufacturers, to whom Densitron will highlight its unique ability to partner on product development and supply the latest display & control technologies, including solutions based on haptics and tactile control.

With this in mind, Densitron will introduce two major new offerings targeted at broadcast manufacturers and systems integrators at NAB 2023. The first of these, a design & build service called ODM+, involves Densitron taking over the full hardware product lifecycle from customers – from design to manufacturing and supply – so that they can release internal resources to focus on more strategic projects. Meanwhile, the second new service sees Densitron making the best of its HMI technology available for incorporation as a sub-assembly into third-party manufacturer products.

Mark Price, SVP, sales at Densitron, expects the approach to resonate with all of its sales channels, including those companies seeking an expert collaborator in the exciting but resource-intensive area of HMI and control systems technology. “As more and more manufacturers focus on software solutions, we provide access to innovation in hardware products so they don’t have to undertake internal product development in that area,” he says. “We also provide access to leading manufacturing and supply chain management processes so that customers can outsource non-core activity, allowing them to retain internal resources and maintain a clearer focus on proposition development.”

Visitors to the Densitron booth will also have the opportunity to access exclusive private demonstrations of several new technologies at NAB 2023. Price reveals that there will be an emphasis on the latest control surfaces that incorporate the best of Densitron’s HMI technology into products available off the shelf for purchase or white labelling, adding: “We’ll present some of the innovative building blocks we are developing, such as our Tactila and Haptics solutions that provide a crossover from existing mechanical technologies to the more innovative use of HMI. By implementing these solutions it’s possible to retain the all-important reassurance of a physical response to each touch, as well as utilizing the multiple benefits of HMI. We are expecting a lot of interest in these private demos, so we encourage visitors to book in advance of the show.”