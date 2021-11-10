Densitron to exhibit latest UReady control surfaces and Tactila at IBC 2021

Densitron, a global leader in Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, will showcase solutions including its latest UReady universal control surfaces and the IDS (Intelligent Display System) platform at IBC 2021, which is scheduled for December 3-6 at the RAI Convention Centre, Amsterdam.

The IDS platform remains the cornerstone of the company’s range and continues to expand its reach in broadcast and media applications where powerful display control and ease of integration are essential requirements. But Densitron has also been extending its lines of control surfaces and IDS device drivers, and its latest developments in both product areas will be presented at IBC.

Specific products on the Densitron stand (8.C94) will include the 1- and 3-row versions of the popular UReady 2RU universal control surface. Featuring a total of 18 and 54 buttons respectively, the new variations benefit from full Ethernet connectivity as well as Densitron’s X86 CPU architecture and an Intel Premium Processor N Series (N2400) with 1.1 GHz and 4GB RAM. Also on display from the UReady range will be a version of the 2RU universal control surface with an embedded ARM processor and the 4RU 19” rackmount ready TFT display with capacitive touch.

IBC visitors will be able to find out more about the Tactila family of tactile objects – which includes the Tactila Development Kit for the creation of custom control surfaces.

Simon Jones, CEO of Densitron, commented: “It’s been a long and difficult couple of years for everyone in the broadcast world, not least as we have been unable to meet up with our customers, partners and friends at the major trade shows which punctuate the regular industry calendar. It’s wonderful news that IBC is to go ahead this December. We look forward to presenting our latest innovations in control and display solutions, and keenly anticipate meeting with both existing and potential new customers. See you in Amsterdam!”