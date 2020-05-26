Densitron Squares up for Test and Measurement

Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, today introduced a novel, square format 1:1 aspect ratio 4.0’’ Industrial Rugged TFT Module with exceptional features designed for operation in challenging environments.

Aimed at instrumentation; handheld test and measurement applications; and niche security products, the module’s in-plane switching (IPS) glass uses automotive grade fluid capable of operating from -30°c to +85°c, ideal for use in harsh environments with extreme temperatures.

Further to this ultra-wide operational temperature feature, Densitron engineers have combined an ultra bright, compact LED design that delivers 1000 candelas per square metre peak luminance in a 2.3mm overall mechanical depth. The module boasts 50,000-hour LED MTBF and is designed for longevity with anticipated production spanning 5-7 years.

Densitron UK Business Development Manager Richard Applin said, ‘’Square format industrial TFT modules have been the preserve of niche avionic instrument clusters, but we see a wider remit within many styles of instrumentation. We wanted to solve real world engineering problems and offer a unique module which can operate in the harshest of environments.’’

The module’s 480×480 display resolution delivers a crisp user interface; large all-round viewing angles; high contrast; and a black default state.

Solisbond™, Densitron’s proprietary optical bonding process, can be applied between the TFT glass and PCT sensor to improve and enhance optical performance in direct sunlight.

Applications can dim the LED array in low ambient light levels or indoors; but can drive the module at sufficient brightness to counteract the strongest direct sunlight, making this module ideal for outdoor operations. Densitron has also manufactured an industrial projected capacitive touch (PCT) sensor as standard and can offer bespoke cover lens design for any client project.

Continuing to reduce barriers for engineering design, users can benefit from stock holding for samples; fast production lead times; and no minimum order quantity, even for customised orders.

Applin added, “This new display greatly expands the operational range of our industrial display models. As many industries, including broadcast, are expanding their remote production capabilities, this enables those same organisations to reach further into remote environments that would previously have been operationally prohibitive for typical test and measurement devices due to temperature extremes. It’s just one more way that our engineers have found to extend the boundaries of what is possible.”

The new modules are available now from Densitron and resellers worldwide.