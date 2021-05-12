Densitron launches new button versions of UReady universal control surface

Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced the introduction of two new variations of its UReady 2RU universal control surface.

Designed to provide versatile control for applications in sectors such as broadcast and telecommunications, the new surfaces are available in 1- and 3-row variations.

The UReady 2RU Control Surface, Ethernet Connectivity, X86 Platform, Triple Row Buttonsincorporates a total of 54 buttons – divided into three equal rows of 18 – with each button sporting an array of 54 x 54 pixels. Benefiting from full Ethernet connectivity as well as Densitron’s X86 CPU architecture and an Intel Premium Processor N Series (N2400) Quad processor with 1.1 GHz and 4GB RAM, the new control surface also utilises MVA technology that enables wide-angle symmetric viewing – making it suitable for the most challenging of operational environments.

The other new product, UReady 2RU Control Surface, Ethernet Connectivity, X86 Platform, Single Row Buttons, provides a very similar specification, but with one major difference – it features a single row of 18 buttons on the bottom of the unit, with a touchscreen located at the top. Once again packaged into a single 2RU 19” rack metal chassis, the controller benefits from the X86 architecture and a versatile software ecosystem that support quick and easy deployment in demanding environments including broadcast studios and telecommunications facilities.

Bazile Peter, Global Product Manager HMI Solutions at Densitron welcomed the latest additions to the UReady range, commenting: “From the very beginning the emphasis with our UReady line of control and monitoring solutions has always been to give customers more flexibility and ease of use – with the effect that they can experience the best control configurations for their specific needs. Two new additions to the range announced in January have proven extremely popular, and now we are delighted to be offering users even more options with two additional controllers in the highly install-friendly 2RU form-factor. We are confident that they will further strengthen the appeal of the UReady range to all those in broadcast and beyond who place a high priority on instinctive and user-friendly control surfaces.”