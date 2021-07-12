Densitron announces new partnership with ICT manufacturer GUDE Systems GmbH

Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced the formation of a new partnership with ICT equipment manufacturer GUDESystems GmbH.

Based in Cologne, GUDE has a distinguished three-decade history in the design and production of power distribution units (PDUs), remote monitoring systems and radio time receivers.

As a result of the new partnership with Densitron, GUDE has ensured that a variety of its current power distribution products – including active switched and metered PDUs from the popular Expert Power Control series – can integrate directly with Densitron’s Intelligent Display System (IDS). Now an established choice for broadcast, control room and other professional-grade applications, IDS provides a fully-scalable, network-based display and control system.

Alexandra Jakins, Inside Sales Executive – Germany at Densitron, recalls reading about GUDE Systems’ 30th anniversary and a recent industry award as the “starting point” for a discussion about how the two companies might work together. “It inspired me to look into GUDE as a company and their entire history of product development,” she says. “I was really impressed by the high quality and innovative features of their products, including their power distribution solutions as well as the company’s strong customer-centric ethos and focus on service. After a conversation with Philipp Gude it was clear that we had some common goals.”

Philipp Gude, Sales Manager for GUDE Systems, highlights the versatile new power distribution options that the integration heralds for users of IDS, adding: “We also think that this combination of GUDE PDUs and IDS will be appealing not only to our existing customer base in professional AV, but also to customers in broadcast that involve 24/7 operational ecosystems.”

The two companies plan to showcase their partnership online and at in-person events as pandemic conditions start to recede. Among other expectations, adds Jakins, they look forward to having a mutually beneficial impact in the two brands’ home countries: “Gude has a wealth of history and experience in the German-speaking market, that will enable Densitron to increase its reach there, while at the same time GUDE can utilise our expertise to expand their business in the UK. We already perceive this as being the start of a long and productive partnership.”