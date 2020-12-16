Demystifying EMC conference goes virtual in 2021

Rohde & Schwarz has announced that the seventh edition of its Demystifying EMC conference will go virtual, offering participants the opportunity to engage with industry experts through Europe and beyond.

In an expanded three-day digital event running from 9th to 11th February 2021, the conference will feature a mix of live, educational and interactive events, with a virtual exhibition running alongside.

Originally a one-day seminar, Rohde & Schwarz has established Demystifying EMC as one of the premier industry events on EMC in the UK over the past seven years, and has previously attracted around 500 attendees. With the number of new and repeat delegates increasing year on year, the event’s maximum capacity has continuously been raised to meet high demand thanks to the event’s focus on knowledge sharing and providing an industry wide perspective. Demystifying EMC offers insightful presentations by experts from independent training partners and industrial partners, as well as by Rohde & Schwarz specialists. Each day of the online conference will start with an EMC fundamentals session from Lee Hill of Silent Solutions, who shares his 30 years of EMC teaching, problem-solving and electronic design experience. The afternoons will feature a wide range of live keynotes from Rohde & Schwarz experts in addition to educational streams throughout the three days covering the trends in the EMC industry, including aspects of product design, test, simulations, and regulations and standards from leading EMC partners.

Delegates will have the chance to engage with the virtual exhibition element of the event, where Rohde & Schwarz and exhibiting partners will display products and solutions directly to the EMC community on a virtual exhibition table top. A chat functionality gives delegates the opportunity to exchange with EMC experts to help them overcome their specific EMC challenges. Partners already announced for the 2021 event include Element Material Technologies, Eurofins E&E, Würth Electronics, Dassault Simulia, EMC Partner, Albatross Projects, UL and TÜV SÜD.

Steven Edwards, Marketing Director at Rohde & Schwarz, commented, “With the Demystifying EMC event taking place as a virtual conference, we can welcome customers from across Europe and beyond for the first time. Shifting to a digital format allows us to open up formerly local events to a wider audience. We had very positive feedback following our previous virtual conferences through which we were able to give our customers an immersive experience via their screens. We look forward to delivering the same experience in February.”

Christina Gessner, Vice President of Spectrum and Network Analyzers, EMC Test at Rohde & Schwarz, will give a keynote introducing the conference on its first day. Commenting on the virtual event, she said: “The Demystifying EMC event in the new format will be a great opportunity for an exchange on EMC with customers from different regions and industries. We are excited to provide a platform for presentations and discussions on trends in different market segments, new requirements, and the latest solutions for EMC test.”

For more information on the Demystifying EMC 2021 event and to register, please visit: www.rohde-schwarz.com/DEMC