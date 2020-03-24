Demand Increases for Temperature and Time Indicators

Timestrip is experiencing increased demand for its ‘smart indicator’ technology as the coronavirus outbreak triggers major testing programmes and renewed hygiene measures across the world. Timestrip’s range of chemical-based indicators monitor temperature or time, and provide clear indications when a specified condition is met.

Laboratories carrying out COVID-19 testing must follow guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which state that swab specimens must be stored and shipped at between 2°C and 8°C.

Timestrip supplies specific temperature indicators for this range (see pic), so that any temperature breach can be spotted quickly by attaching an irreversible indicator label to the specimen. When there is likely to be a delay in samples reaching the laboratory, other required measures include freezing the specimens to below -20°C or ideally -70°C, and again, Timestrip products support this requirement.

Preventing infection in health workers and avoiding the spread of COVID-19 amongst patients is critical. In one Timestrip application, filters for face masks carry time-based indicators so that they can be replaced regularly to maintain their efficiency.

Timestrip time indicators are used to provide an indication to healthcare staff when equipment such as hospital curtains are due for replacement. These curtains and other semi-fixtures can carry viruses and bacteria, helping to spread infection as individuals come into contact with them on a regular basis.

“In common with many organisations, we are keen to do all we can to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic”, says Nora Murphy, Commercial Director of Timestrip. “Several of our standard products are designed to address the specific challenges of the response, and we are ready to develop any custom applications that may become necessary.”

Timestrip was recently identified in the ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019’ by Scientific American magazine.