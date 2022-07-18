Delta expands its compact convection cooled medical PSU range with the MEP120

Delta expands its MEP Series of open frame convection cooled medical power supplies with the launch of the new 120 W output model – MEP-120A. The MEP-120A offers 4 output voltage of 12 V, 15 V, 18 V and 24 V in a 2” x 3” footprint. It supports up to 150 W peak power for 10 seconds and features wide operating temperatures ranging from -30°C to +70°C with de-rating from +50°C to +70°C. With low no load power consumption < 0.21 W and electric shock protection complying with 2 x MOPP, the convection cooled, compact MEP-120A offers reliable power supply for type BF medical equipment such as respirators and patient monitoring equipment.

The MEP-120A is certified with medical, ICT and home appliance safety approvals, including UL/ TUV/ CE/ UKCA and CB certification, as well as EMC approvals to EN 55011 / EN 55032 Class B. It is applicable to type BF medical products, IT equipment and household appliances.

Highlights & Features

2″ x 3″ x 1.2″ small footprint with base

Up to 16.67 W/inch 3 power density

power density Up to 120 W output with natural convection cooling

Up to 150 W peak power for 10 sec

No Load Consumption < 0.21 W

Up to 70 °C Ambient Operation

Up to 700KHrs MTBF

2 x MOPP Isolation

Suitable for type BF medical products

Class B Conducted and Radiated EMI

IEC60601-1-2 4th Edition Immunity Compliance

