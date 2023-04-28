Delta adds 1500W units to their compact sized medical MEB series

Delta expands the MEB Series with the launch of the 1,500 W medical grade enclosed power supply – MEB-1K5A. The MEB-1K5A is a compact 5” x 8.03” footprint and provides a single output voltage of either 24 or 48 V.

Among the many on board features are current sharing, analog voltage trimming, remote on/off control and intelligent fan speed control. There is also an additional 5 V / 2 A standby output and the unit offers up to 92% efficiency with a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +70°C (full power available to +50°C). The MEB-1K5A 48 V model can further support up to 2,200 W peak power for 300 ms.

The MEB-1K5A is certified to medical and AV/ICT equipment safety approvals, including IEC/EN/BS EN/ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, IEC/EN/BS EN/UL 62368-1. The MEB-1K5A 24 V model complies with IEC/EN/BS EN 60335-1, IEC/EN/BS EN 61558-1, IEC/EN/BS EN 61558-2-16 for household appliances and EMC standards EN 55011/EN55032. It also meets the EN 61000-3-2 harmonics as well as EN 61000-4 and EN 60601-1-2 (Edition 4) immunity standards.

Now available from Luso Electronics, the MEB-1K5A is applicable for industrial applications such as collaborative robots, laser machines and test and measurement instruments, as well as medical applications such as ultrasound and aesthetic equipment.

Highlights & features

Up to 1,500 W in 5″x8.03″x1.59″ package

Up to 23.5 W/inch 3 power density

power density Full power up to 50°C ambient

Up to 500 KHrs MTBF

5V/2A standby output

Current sharing

Conformal coating

Class B conducted and radiated EMI

LED indicator

Remote on/off control

Analog voltage trimming

Intelligent fan speed control

Luso Electronics’ product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. The company offers technical and commercial support.

