Dc-dc converters meet the rigours of automotive designs

Relec enhances isolated dc-dc converter range with two series of ultra-wide input models from Mornsun. The 3W CUWF24_JT-3WR3 and CUWF24_JYT-3WR3 and the 6W CUWF24_JT-6WR3 and CUWF24_JYT-6WR3 are designed to the highest standards, specifically for automotive use.

The CUWF24_JT-3WR3 and CUWF24_JYT-3WR3 isolated 3W dc-dc converters and the CUWF24_JT-6WR3 and CUWF24_JYT-6WR3 6W dc-dc converters are AEC-Q100-approved for automotive use. (The internationally recognised AEC-Q100 is the automotive industry’s stringent stress test administered by the Automotive Electronics Council for packaged ICs.)

In addition, these latest dc-dc converters have an ultra-wide 7:1 input voltage range. Efficiencies for both the 3W and 6W dc-dc converters is up to 82% with input to output isolation tested to 3000Vac.

All models also operate in an ambient temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. Standard safety features across all converters are input under-voltage, output short-circuit, over-current and over-voltage protection.

The 3W and 6W dc-dc converters expand the Mornsun portfolio, joining the existing CUWB series of 6W converters but with an improved I/O isolation test voltage of 3kVac, which is equivalent to 4.2kVdc. They also have a wider input range (6.0 to 42Vdc) and outputs of 5.0 to 24Vdc.

All of the new compact dc-dc converters have dimensions of 44.5 x 25.0mm, with a creepage distance of 4.5mm and clearance distance of 4.2mm.

All of the new CUWF24xx-xxxx devices, like the CUWB series, are AEC-Q100-approved. They also meet IATF16949 production standards and EMI for automotive standards (EN55025/CISPR 25 level 4).

