Datateam Business Media announces successful acquisition of What’s New in Electronics Live

What’s New in Electronics Live, the dedicated electronics and manufacturing event, has been successfully acquired by Datateam Business Media and will now join the company’s portfolio of existing events and supporting publications including ‘Electronics’ ‘Electronics World’ and ‘Components in Electronics’ titles.

With extensive experience in industry events covering a range of industries and sectors, Datateam is ideally positioned to support and implement the next growth phase of the WNIE Live event in the UK.

The show will now sit alongside Sensors & Instrumentation Live and both events will run in hall 1 at the NEC, Birmingham on the 29-30 September 2020.

The development of this acquisition will be led by Business Director Louise Pudney and her team, who are excited about the upcoming combination and the prospects of delivering many more years of vital events for the market.

Claire Saunders of New Events Ltd, who has been running the UK event for over 20 years, comments: “Datateam are investing heavily into the UK electronics, manufacturing and industrial sectors and will be adding WNIE Live to their existing event portfolio alongside other acquisitions. They also have magazines which will support these events and we are confident the new team will deliver great customer service, and a quality event with relevant visitors.”

For information on exhibiting at What’s New in Electronics Live or Sensors & Instrumentation Live please contact Louise Pudney: lpudney@datateam.co.uk | 01622 699104