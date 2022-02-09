DATA MODUL presents sunlight readable 15.6” wide-view display for outdoor applications

DATA MODUL, one of the leading specialist providers of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, is expanding its display portfolio and presents a sunlight readable 15.6” wide-view display from AUO. The outdoor display is ideal for digital signage applications, integration in e-charging stations and many other outdoor applications.

“Our new sunlight readable 15.6″ wide-view display has been specially developed for outdoor use and can be operated without problems even in application areas with challenging light conditions or temperature fluctuations. In addition, the FHD resolution display (1920 x 1080 ) offers an extremely wide viewing angle with high contrast ratio of 1000:1 over the full viewing angle thanks to Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle (AHVA) technology, which is comparable to IPS. These features make it ideal for applications such as digital signage or e-charging stations,” explains Oguz Goekce, product manager at DATA MODUL.

The new display with part number G156HAN04.0 has a brightness of 1000 cd/m² and can be used in an operating temperature range from -30 to +85 degrees Celsius. Featuring a Full HD resolution (1920×1080), a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and AHVA technology, it offers a detailed image from any viewing angle.

In addition to suitable LCD controller boards from the in-house eMotion series, DATA MODUL also offers fitting touch extensions as well as a variety of additional services for the realisation of customised complete solutions.

You will find further information on the new 15.6” wide-view display in our product catalogue.