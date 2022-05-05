DATA MODUL presents special night vision displays for aerospace applications

DATA MODUL, a specialist provider of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, is expanding its display portfolio with a new 11.6″ high-resolution Full HD and 10.4” Industry Standard XGA night vision displays (NVIS display) that are ideally suited for aerospace applications.

Night Vision Imaging Systems (NVIS) displays have a very high sensitivity to light of wavelengths from 600 nm to 930 nm (from red/orange to near infrared). By converting photons from the night environment into a visible image, they amplify the night scene by 1500 to 2000 times, allowing clear vision even in dark environments. NVIS displays use special filters that absorb about 20 to 30% of visible light, reducing the transmission of the screen. As a result of this conversion, wearers of night vision goggles (NVG) can read NVIS displays perfectly even at night. In comparison, non-NVG compatible displays often have the disadvantage that screen contents are displayed too brightly and may blind the user.

“With the new 11.6” Full HD night vision display, we offer for the first time a display in our portfolio that is perfectly suited for night vision. This display is unique in the market due to its FHD resolution and high contrast values and thus clearly stands out from other NVIS models. In accordance with the MIL-STD-3009 standard, the display meets all requirements for the emission properties of lighting and display devices in aircraft, which are necessary for operation at night. Thanks to dual mode backlighting and a luminance of 1500 cd/m2, the display can be used not only in dark but also in extremely bright environments,” explains Kirk Frederick, head of product management USA at DATA MODUL.

The new 11.6″ NVIS display is characterised by an extremely wide temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, a contrast ratio of 1300:1 and a backlight lifetime of 70k hours. On request, DATA MODUL also offers touch solutions, controller cards as well as a variety of additional services for the realization of customized complete solutions.

