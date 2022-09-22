DATA MODUL presents new 15 inch XGA high-brightness display based on AHVA technology

DATA MODUL, a specialist in display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, is expanding its display portfolio and presents a new 15 inch high-brightness display from AUO in 4:3 format based on AHVA technology and with a resolution of 1024×768. As an outdoor display, it is for example ideal for HMI applications in industrial use or for ATMs.

“Outdoors, displays are often exposed to particularly high ambient brightness. Especially when exposed to direct sunlight, it is very difficult to read the screen contents on displays with conventional brightness levels, making them unsuitable for outdoor use. We are therefore proud to present our new 15 inch high-brightness display with 1,800 cd/m2, which is specially designed for use in bright environments,” said Oguz Goekce, product manager at DATA MODUL.

Thanks to AHVA technology and a viewing angle of 89° (L/R/U/D), content is displayed with a high contrast and excellent colour quality. The integrated AHVA technology ensures that there is no optical colour shift for the viewer from different viewing angles. In addition, the G150XAN02.2 distinguishes itself through its thin construction of only 9.3mm installation depth and can be used in the temperature range from -30°C to +70°C. DATA MODUL also guarantees a long-term availability of three to five years for the display.

Technical details of AUO G15XAN02.2