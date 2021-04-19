DATA MODUL Presents mXT2952TD Controller Board

DATA MODUL presents the mXT2952TD touch controller board, which has been designed for PCAP touch applications in the medium diagonal segment (12.1 – 23.8 inches) and supports the latest generation of microchip touch ICs.

In addition to an excellent touch performance, the new controller board offers improved noise immunity as well as superior water and glove operation. Thanks to the identical PCB dimensions and USB interface, the new controller board is compatible with the predecessor model mXT2952T2 and can be easily incorporated in existing products. With DATA MODULs easyANALYZER tuning tool, individual touch settings can be handled as usual.

The new mXT2952TD controller board is based on the Microchip TD series and features a new type of signal acquisition method, the differential mutual sensing. This significantly increases the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and enables very good touch behaviour even under difficult environmental conditions. Neither thick gloves (up to 5mm) nor cover glasses up to a thickness of 10mm affects the multi-touch recognition of the new mXT2952TD controller board. The high SNR ratio is also crucial for passing electromagnetic compatibility tests according to standard EN61000-4-6 (immunity to conducted disturbances, induced by radio-frequency fields). Even at noise levels of 10V/m and higher, the mXT2952TD controller board can comply with evaluation criterion A (no impairment of the function during and after the test).

At request, the mXT2952TD controller board can also perform regular error analyses of sensor signals and voltage levels in real time, which can then be forwarded to a host. This enables extended service concepts and provides additional reliability in the field.

“The requirements for PCAP touch modules are diverse and constantly increasing. For this reason, our touch solutions designed for industrial applications are true all-rounders in terms of the provided features and also safety. Harsh environmental conditions such as dust, dirt and also saltwater with a salinity of three percent and more do not impair the touch functionality. In addition, all touch solutions based on the new controller board can be individually adapted to the respective customer requirements regardless of their degree of complexity. This enables a high degree of flexibility for all industrial areas,” explains Robert Meier, Product Management Industrial Division at DATA MODUL.