DATA MODUL presents monitors optimised for Reaction To Fire in various sizes

The Munich-based high-tech company DATA MODUL is expanding its product portfolio from the Narrow Bezel series with new monitors optimised for Reaction To Fire in sizes 32, 43, 49 and 55 inches. The monitors are tested in accordance with DIN EN 13823 and, based on the results obtained, can be classified in Reaction To Fire class A2-s1, d0 in accordance with DIN EN 13501. According to this, the monitors are classified as “non-combustible” and can also be used in escape and rescue routes according to building regulations.

“With our monitors optimised for Reaction To Fire, we offer a cost-efficient solution for customers who have to comply with high safety standards and at the same time want the monitors to have an attractive appearance. Our monitors are not only safe, but also equipped with a sustainable aluminium housing that is particularly resistant to scratches and damage thanks to its powder coating. Thanks to the Reaction To Fire certificate, an additional fire-resistant and often very expensive fire protection housing is no longer necessary, thus saving costs,” explains Kevin Schmidt, Product Manager at DATA MODUL.

The monitors are equipped with various interfaces such as DisplayPort or HDMI and are ideal for use in public areas such as schools, public authorities, retail shops and as digital information displays in airports or production facilities. Designed for 24/7 operation, the monitors with UHD resolutions are available from a size of 43 inches and brightness levels of up to 700cd/m². In addition, the units have ambient light brightness control, which helps to keep power consumption as low as possible and thus reduce operating costs. Optionally, the monitors are available with front glass to provide additional protection against dirt, damage and other environmental influences.

