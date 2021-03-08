DATA MODUL presents its own SMARC module based on the latest Intel Atom x6000E processors

DATA MODUL is expanding its SMARC product family in the embedded sector and presents the eDM-SMX-EL, a compact, powerful SMARC 2.1 module that supports the new Intel Atom® x6000E, Pentium® and Celeron® N & J series processor generation (codename Elkhart Lake).

Thanks to the improved graphics performance of the processor, the new module can support three independent displays with a resolution of up to 4Kp60, making it ideal for a variety of graphics-intensive low-power IoT applications.

Compared to its predecessor, the new credit-card-sized eDM-SMX-EL increases CPU performance by more than 40 per cent, graphics performance by a factor of two and, with up to four cores, offers an excellent performance/watt ratio (4.5W – 12W TDP). In addition to the usual controller interfaces such as CAN, the module has a dual GbE with TSN to ensure real-time capable device communication. In addition, there is a large increase in data throughput thanks to the PCIe Gen3 (8 GT/s) and USB 3.1 Gen2 (10 Gbit/s) interfaces. Also noteworthy is the up to 16 GByte LPDDR4X working memory with a speed of 4267 MT/s. With the In-Band ECC feature, which can be configured in the BIOS, no additional memory is required; instead, part of the RAM is used for this purpose. This means that the customer can dispense additional memory and save costs.

“The new eDM-SMX-EL module is aimed at system developers who are looking for SoC-based COMs with particularly low power consumption in a miniature format,” explains Richard Pinnow, Head of Product Management for Embedded Solutions at DATA MODUL “The small footprint, high flexibility and cost-effectiveness of our SMARC 2.1 module will be a game changer for many industries and applications in the field of edge computing.”

The module is designed to operate in the full industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. This, combined with its low height and high performance, allows the eDM-SMX-EL to be used in many multimedia and IoT applications. In addition, the module has very low maintenance requirements thanks to its extremely long service life of 10 years even in 24/7 continuous operation. For a quick design start and the shortest possible time-to-market, the module can also be combined with the SMARC carrier board eDM-CB-SM-IPCS recently introduced by DATA MODUL. The board has a V-by-One interface, which means that high-resolution displays with a resolution of up to 4k can be operated.

You can find further information here.