DATA MODUL presents a 21.5-inch high-brightness display for the extended temperature range

DATA MODUL, one of the world’s leaders in display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, is expanding its display portfolio and presents the first industrial 21.5-inch high-brightness display for the extended temperature range.

As a semi-outdoor display, it is ideal for digital signage, vending machines and HMI applications in industrial use.

“In locations with high ambient brightness, such as in public areas, shop windows or outdoors, monitors with usual brightness are not always suitable. With our new 21.5-inch high-brightness display, we are expanding our popular G215HVN series and offering customers a display with strong backlighting that is ideal for bright ambient conditions,” says Oguz Goekce, Product Manager at DATA MODUL.

The new 21.5-inch display G215HVN01.3 has a brightness of 1000 cd/m2 and can be used in a temperature range of -20 to +80 degrees Celsius. With a resolution of Full HD (1920×1080), a contrast ratio of 5000:1 and MVA technology, it offers an excellent display of images from any viewing angle. The model complements DATA MODUL’s standard G215HVN series, which delivers a brightness of 250 to 300 cd/m² and is designed for a temperature range of 0 to 60 degrees. Since the series has the same form factor, it is easy to mechanically switch between the models.

