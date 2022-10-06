DATA MODUL expands its optical bonding expertise in the field of small diagonals

As a leading provider of complex display and system solutions, DATA MODUL is responding to the increasing demand for robust touch displays in the small diagonal range. For this purpose, the company’s own production capacities have been expanded to include a new optical bonding process that is specially designed for small display sizes. In this new process, based on LOCA technology, the bonding between display, glass and touch sensor is carried out under an electric field, enabling the efficient manufacturing of displays solutions between 1 and 7 inches.

The new bonding process complements the display expert’s currently available range of bonding technologies – consisting of LOCA, OCA, gel and hybrid bonding – and it is suitable for the bonding of touch sensors and customised cover glasses as well as for classic display bonding. Depending on customer requirements, round and square dis-plays can be realised in addition to standard rectangular formats.

“Continuous investment in new technologies and the expansion and adaptation of our existing production processes to current market requirements has always been one of our top priorities,” explained Dr. Diana Nanu, product manager at DATA MODUL. “By expanding our bonding expertise to the field of small diagonals, we are closing a gap in our service portfolio and thus offering an innovative bonding process that is optimised for display sizes between 1 and 7 inches and it allows us to offer professional display solutions for e.g. handheld devices or wearables in medium to high quantities – and at competitive prices.”

