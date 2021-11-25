DATA MODUL expands its curved display portfolio with new, large-format J-Curved models

DATA MODUL, one of the leading specialist providers of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, is expanding its current curved display portfolio and now also offers J-curved displays with different radii in addition to the already available C-curved displays.

Thanks to their special design and large diagonals, curved displays are an eye-catcher and are used primarily for slot machines in the gaming sector.

The expansion of DATA MODUL’s curved display portfolio gives customers even more product design options. For example, when installed vertically, J-curved displays in particular can be used to create complex three-dimensional designs for gaming and vending machines. As usual, the displays are available both individually and as a complete system, and their curvature can be adapted to customer requirements as far as technically possible. In addition, DATA MODUL offers an in-house developed and pre-configured UHDII controller for controlling curved displays. Together with other components such as individual LED lighting concepts, touch screens and matching accessories, customers can choose from a wide range of display solutions which can be used to quickly and efficiently realise even extraordinary

product designs.

“Our J- and C-curved displays are available both individually and as complete monitors and can be adapted to customer requirements thanks to a wide range of customisation options,” explains Dr. Xue Li, Product Manager at DATA MODUL. “At the moment, J-curved displays in particular are becoming increasingly popular, as their special shape makes them particularly eye-catching and thus offers new, innovative

possibilities for applications such as slot machines, vending machines or digital signage.”

Technical features of the new curved displays:

• 43“ J-curved display with different radii

3840×2160 UHD resolution

500nits brightness

Wide view technology

lifetime: 50k operating hours

Touchscreen (PCAP)

• 55“ J-Curved Display with different radii

3840×2160 UHD resolution

min. 500nits brightness

Wide view technology

Lifetime: 30k operating hours

Optional: Touchscreen (PCAP)

First samples of the new display models are available now. Furthermore, in addition to the two new displays, J-curved and C-curved displays are also available in the sizes 49″ and 50″ on request, depending on customer requirements and order volume.

More information on our website.