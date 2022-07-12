Data connectors for any device interface

Phoenix Contact is consistently developing its portfolio of data connectors for reliable communication. With the extension of the product range, established data connectors such as D-SUB are just as much part of the portfolio as new data connectors for RJ45, USB, HDMI, coaxial and fiber optic connections, and Single Pair Ethernet.

With the variety of designs, codings, and pin assignments, Phoenix Contact provides a consistent solution for copper or FO cabling. The product program for RJ45 includes both versions for use in office and building applications as well as products that enable reliable data transmission in industrial areas.

Particular focus was placed on the development of new solutions for Single Pair Ethernet. The IP20 portfolio for SPE includes pre-assembled patch cables in various lengths, as well as compact device connections for the reflow soldering process in various designs. The latest member of the family is a connector designed for field assembly with IDC insulation displacement connection. The IP-protected portfolio in the M8 design also includes pre-assembled patch cables with various cable types for different applications and device connections in the standard M8 design.

All connectors from Phoenix Contact are ideal for reliable and long-lasting device communication. The quality of the product is confirmed by laboratory tests that go beyond the standard and international approvals.

https://www.phoenixcontact.com/en-gb/data-connectors-for-smart-networks?utm_source=CIE&utm_medium=paid_email&utm_campaign=everyting-goes-data&cpn=everyting-goes-data+%7C+CIE+%7C+paid_email+%7C++%7C+

