Danisense to exhibit at PCIM 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany

Danisense, the specialist in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, will be exhibiting at PCIM 2023 in Nuremberg from 9th to 11th May 2023 at the stand of its German distribution partner ZES Zimmer in Hall 9 Booth 320. On display will be the wide range of highly precise current sense transducers from Danisense.

Loic Moreau, sales & marketing director at Danisense, said: “PCIM in Nuremberg has always been a successful exhibition for us and we are looking forward to this year’s event. A special focus product for us at the show will be our latest DN1000ID current transducer aimed at automotive (EV) test benches and battery testing & evaluation systems.”

Featuring a very large aperture of 41.2mm, the DN1000ID current transducer enables power cables with large power connectors to be easily fitted to EV test benches allowing for quick changeovers. The large aperture is an important advantage as test bench operators often face the issue that the power connectors fitted to the power cables are bigger than the diameter of the cable, making it difficult to fit them in the aperture of the current transducer and often requiring additional work to solve this issue. The new device now offers the best compromise between the 1000A nominal current and aperture size by keeping the best measuring performances in accuracy and phase shift.

Like all Danisense products the DN1000ID current transducers benefit from the high stability closed loop fluxgate technology. Further technical details include a linearity of 1 ppm, 5 ppm offset and a compact aluminium housing. Additional target applications for the product are power measurement and power analysis, MPS for particles accelerators, gradient amplifiers for MRI devices, precision drives as well as current calibration purposes.

Learn more about Danisense’s new DN1000ID here.