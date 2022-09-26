DALI Alliance to put wireless in the spotlight at Light+Building 2022

The DALI Alliance, the global industry organization for DALI lighting control, will use the Light+Building trade fair (Frankfurt, Germany, October 2-6, 2022) to shine the spotlight on wireless connectivity options via its upcoming certification programs for Wireless to DALI Gateways and DALI+ with Thread. Light+Building visitors are welcome to find out more by visiting the DALI Alliance booth (Hall 8.0, D70).

Wireless to DALI Gateways allow the use of existing DALI wired products in a non-DALI wireless ecosystem. Certification programs are in development for Bluetooth mesh to DALI Gateways and for Zigbee to DALI Gateways.

A certification program for DALI+ is also in development. DALI+ enables true wireless DALI without any need for translation between protocols. The first release will employ Thread as a networking layer. Thread is an IP-based, wireless-mesh networking protocol built using open standards.

The new certification programs, due to commence in early 2023, will build further momentum for the ongoing evolution of DALI as a globally standardized lighting-control protocol. The number of certified DALI-2 and D4i products listed on the DALI Alliance website already exceeds 2,600 devices, and the DALI Alliance is supported by more than 320 companies from the international lighting community. Recently, the organization has launched dedicated groups to focus on the specific market requirements in China and North America.

Visitors to the DALI Alliance booth at Light+Building can discuss Gateways and DALI+ with technical experts, and experience our demo boards which explain DALI features such as colour control, sensors, emergency lighting, groups, scenes and building-wide control, as well as D4i and Zhaga-D4i.

Our staff will also be pleased to give advice on how to submit a successful application for the DALI Lighting Awards 2022, which provides a showcase for the best use of DALI lighting control in projects and installations around the globe.

The DALI Alliance booth will also host several member companies – Artilect Green, EmCom Technology, JDRF Electromag Engineering, Leedarson, Lifud Technology, Osram and Steinel – who will promote their own DALI products and solutions. Many other DALI Alliance members will be present elsewhere on the show floor and a list can be found on the DALI Alliance website.