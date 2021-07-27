D-Sub demand drives connector specialist’s expansion

PEI-Genesis, a leading provider of custom-engineered connector and cable interconnect solutions, has extended its partnership with global connector manufacturer Positronic across Europe and Africa.

The expansion comes after considerable demand from customers in these regions. As of June 25, 2021, enginee­rs in Africa and Europe can benefit from PEI-Genesis’s value-add service of Positronic connectors. This service involves custom configuring the vast range of standard Positronic D-Subminiature connectors from component stock, meaning greater choice with shorter lead times.

Positronic, an Amphenol company, is known for the reliability of its connectors and offers customers a range of power and signal connectors for several critical sectors, including industrial and military. PEI-Genesis offers many products from Positronic’s full portfolio of power and hybrid, rectangular and circular connectors, but it is the D-Sub product line in particular that has attracted demand from customers worldwide.

The previous franchise agreement covered the Americas, China, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and a few countries in Europe. After seeing success and demand for Positronic connectors in these regions, PEI-Genesis believes this expansion will help meet the growing needs of industrial businesses in the European and African markets, several of which have already expressed interest in the range.

“Our European and African customers have been keen for us to introduce the Positronic range, including connectors such as the D-Sub, to these markets for some time now,” said Jonathan Parry, Senior Vice President, and MD Europe for PEI-Genesis. “The D-Sub is well known for its versatility as it is used in a range of sectors for transmitting data, power, and radio frequency signals. Additionally, its reliability and relatively low cost make it a popular choice for engineers.”

Anita Warner, Director of Inside Sales and Distribution at Positronic, added: “PEI-Genesis has a strong reputation in the interconnect market for providing quick and easy access to electrical components. We are pleased to expand our relationship with them in Europe and Africa. This partnership will provide customers with an additional resource for sourcing world-class connector products.”

As part of the new franchise agreement, PEI-Genesis will assemble components at its South Bend facility in Indiana, USA. By assembling connectors from component parts, instead of holding inventory of finished goods, the company can offer greater choice with over 88 million interconnect parts in stock.